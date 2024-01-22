5 perfect trade targets for the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are still a piece away. Here are a few ideal trade targets of varying magnitude.
4. Heat can add another sharpshooter in Kevin Huerter
Coming off the best season of his career, Kevin Huerter's numbers are down across the board for the Sacramento Kings. It's difficult to pinpoint a reason why — he's just not shooting as well and the Kings are finding more productive minutes from Malik Monk, among others. That makes him a prime buy-low candidate for the Heat, who tend to get a lot of mileage from players in Huerter's archetype.
He's not the same flyaround shooter as Duncan Robinson, but Huerter's value is rooted in his confidence and proficiency from 3-point range. He's shooting 35.8 percent on 5.4 attempts in 23.8 minutes — all career-low marks. Either the 25-year-old has suddenly hit a wall, or he's due for extreme positive regression in the coming months. Miami should gladly bet on the latter.
At his best, few NBA shooters are more dynamic than Huerter. He sets his feet quickly and his mechanics are picturesque. You can teach a shooting class off Huerter tape. His skill set extends far beyond the 3-point shot, though, Huerter is an underrated connector with the athleticism and ball-handling juice to beat closeouts and create off of drives.
Sacramento probably wants to see this through. Huerter played a major part in their ascent a season ago. That said, the Kings are approaching the panic zone. Sacramento has regressed and there's reason to believe the Kings might rush into an ill-advised move if pressure is applied. Miami can offer a solid role player or two and picks to tempt Sacramento.
Huerter would look right at home in Miami.