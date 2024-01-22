5 perfect trade targets for the Miami Heat
The Miami Heat are still a piece away. Here are a few ideal trade targets of varying magnitude.
3. Heat can add more backcourt punch with Terry Rozier
The Charlotte Hornets are expected to listen to offers for Terry Rozier in the penultimate fully guaranteed year of his contract. Charlotte's season has once again fallen by the wayside and Rozier's contract is easy to stomach with the rising cap. The 29-year-old has notably highlighted Miami as his preferred trade destination, so the Heat can expect full buy-in.
What you see is what you get with Rozier. He's a skinny 6-foot-1 guard who is limited on defense and somewhat erratic with his decision-making. But, he is also just plain gifted as a scorer. Rozier can shoot the lights out, he's extremely slippery off the bounce, and he operates with the plucky confidence often associated with the great sixth men scoring guards of yesteryear. Rozier has been Charlotte's starting two-guard for a while, even sliding into point guard duties when LaMelo Ball is hurt. But, he would presumably move to the bench in Miami, lest Tyler Herro face a demotion.
Miami could use another scoring punch on the perimeter. Jimmy Butler continues to ignore the 3-point line on a regular basis; Bam Adebayo does the majority of his damage between the charity stripe and the rim. Herro is actually the Heat's No. 1 scorer, and he's more than content firing away from 3-point range. Rozier would add another dynamic to the backcourt, providing Spoelstra with a more creative playmaking guard to lean on when Butler sits. Kyle Lowry's days as a primary generative engine are, shall we say, in the past.
Rozier is comfortable with or without the ball. Miami will have to live with the occasional spurt of hero-ball and Rozier's turnstile presence on defense, but no coach masks those issues better than Spoelstra. The Heat can build a sustainable scheme around Rozier while benefitting immensely from his spark on offense.