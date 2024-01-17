NBA trade rumors: Heat likely out on Murray, 76ers active, Knicks-Brogdon trade, more
- Terry Rozier highlights Miami as preferred trade destination
- A proposed trade lands Malcolm Brogdon in New York
- 76ers to be active at trade deadline, but not in the star market
- 'Skepticism' about Heat meeting Hawks' asking price for Dejounte Murray
NBA trade rumors: Terry Rozier labels Heat as preferred trade destination
The Charlotte Hornets are 8-29, so we should expect a few veterans to float around the rumor mill between now and the Feb. 8 trade deadline. While the Hornets remain committed to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, names such as P.J. Washington, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier all merit attention.
Rozier continues to produce at a high level, averaging 24.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists on .457/.369/.875 splits in 35.7 minutes. He is Charlotte's No. 2 scorer — an efficient, versatile scorer that can immediately elevate a contender's supporting cast. Rozier often steps up when called upon for the Hornets, manning the point guard position when Ball misses time. His ability to hit movement 3s, create advantages from scratch, and pour in points is elevated by a reasonable contract. He is due an average of $24 million annually through the 2025-26 season.
If the Hornets do decide to trade Rozier, he has tabbed the Miami Heat as a preferred destination, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.
"Terry Rozier's strong play has made the combo guard a more viable trade candidate than ever at his $24 million average annual salary, with a known preference to join the Miami Heat..."
The Heat are expected to look for upgrades at the deadline. Rozier would supplement the Heat's star apparatus quite well, offering a potential upgrade in the Kyle Lowry minutes. Rozier doesn't come without his warts, primarily on defense, but the Heat tend to get the most out of players. It's about time for Rozier to play meaningful basketball.