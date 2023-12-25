Micah Parsons sends a subtle shot at Tua, Brock Purdy in recent live stream
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons took a subtle shot at Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy on his live stream.
By Mark Powell
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is throwing all sorts of shade on this fine Christmas morning, specifically aimed at opposing quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy. In a live stream on Monday morning, Parsons claimed that just about anyone could succeed when playing with the likes of Tyreek Hill and Deebo Samuel.
“I truly believe I can be Tyreek Hill’s quarterback. I can throw it up to Tyreek Hill. I can throw a screen pass to Deebo," Parsons said.
Cowboys: Micah Parsons frustrated with officials, calls for opposing QBs
Parsons is surely exaggerating and hoping to get under the skin of his opposition. Given Dallas just lost to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, his shot at Tagovailoa comes off as salty to say the least. Despite the defeat, Parsons pinned much of the blame for the Dallas loss on the officials.
"It's mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, the positions we get put in," Parsons said. "We just gotta learn to fight the adversity and know a lot of it is BS. It's football plays, but it's the world we live in. We got the star on the helmet."
Per the Dallas Morning-News, Parsons hasn't drawn a holding penalty for over 35 straight quarters. The Cowboys were also called for a lackluster roughing the passer penalty.
"[The official] said my intent was to punish the quarterback," Parsons said. "But how am I trying to punish him if I'm just trying to sack him? It's not like it's a late hit, I didn't leave my feet. I didn't lead with my head. I don't know how you make that call."
It's unclear if some of Parsons comment about Tua is driven by his frustration over said call.
With the loss, the Cowboys should slide right into the No. 4 NFC Wild Card spot. A matchup with Purdy could be looming down the line, where Parsons would get the opportunity to defend his word.