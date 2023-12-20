3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys can win the Super Bowl and 1 reason they won’t
There are times they look the part of a Super Bowl champion. The Dallas Cowboys have the talent to win it all. Here are three reasons they could and one big reason they won’t.
Only one franchise has made more Super Bowl appearances than the Dallas Cowboys. That would be the New England Patriots, who have made 11 visits to the “Big Game,” nine of those under head coach Bill Belichick
The Cowboys are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos with eight appearances on Super Sunday. Of course, it’s been quite some time since Jerry Jones’ franchise played for a Lombardi Trophy. In fact, it’s the same amount of time since the team even reached the NFC Championship Game. That would be 1995 when Barry Switzer’s club knocked off the Packers and then defeated the Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
Many are quick to point out that both the Patriots and Steelers lead the way with 6 Super Bowl titles. Right on their heels are both the Cowboys, as well as the San Francisco 49ers. Both have already clinched playoff berths this year. So how could Mike McCarthy’s team win it all in 2023, and why they could come up short?
3. Offensive line is hitting its stride
The Cowboys' front wall is an improving unit. Entering the Week 15 clash with the Bills, only the offensive lines of the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens were rated higher by Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus.
He mentions that the Dallas Cowboys’ offensive front, led by left tackle Tyron Smith and guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin, moved up from fifth to third after the club’s Week 14 victory over the rival Eagles. It will be interesting to see how this group grades out after that humbling 31-10 loss at Buffalo. Mike McCarthy’s team was limited to 89 yards on the ground, while Dak Prescott was sacked three times.