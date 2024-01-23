Michigan could lose more than Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers, NFL
The Michigan Wolverines could lose Jim Harbaugh and a prominent assistant coach to the NFL, potentially to the Los Angeles Chargers.
By Scott Rogust
All eyes are on Jim Harbaugh, who appears to be making the jump back into NFL coaching. Harbaugh flirted with coaching in the NFL in recent years before deciding to stay at Michigan. But after winning a CFP National Championship with the Wolverines this past season, Harbaugh is receiving a ton of interest from NFL organizations about their head coaching vacancies.
On Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Los Angeles Chargers were within "striking distance" of signing Harbaugh to become their next head coach during their second meeting.
While losing Harbaugh will sting for Michigan, there may be another huge loss for the program's coaching staff.
CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones says he expects Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter to join Harbaugh in the NFL.
Michigan DC Jesse Minter expected to join Jim Harbaugh in NFL
Harbaugh's departure is huge, but Minter's should not fall under the radar. After all, he helped oversee the Wolverines defense become the most dominant in all of college football the past two seasons.
After Mike Macdonald left Michigan to become the defensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens for Jim's older brother, John, Minter took over. In 2022, Michigan's defense allowed an average of 277.1 yards (third-fewest) and 13.4 points (fifth-fewest) per game. This past season, the defense was even better, surrendering 239.7 yards (second-fewest) and 9.5 points (fewest).
College football fans saw what Michigan's defense could do on the grand stage. While the team did scratch and claw against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl in the CFP Semifinals, they also shut down the Washington Huskies' high-powered offense in the CFP National Championship Game.
The Michigan pipeline of coaching looks to be strong. Macdonald received interview requests for Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and Chargers for their head coaching vacancies. Minter could receive head coaching interest if he can coach up an NFL defense like he did with the Michigan Wolverines for the past two years.