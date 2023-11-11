Michigan likely to face NCAA’s wrath more quickly with 'fast-tracked' investigation
The first domino of punishment for Michigan stemming from their sign-stealing scandal fell on Friday with the Big Ten suspending Jim Harbaugh from in-game coaching for the remainder of the regular season.
The second domino may fall quicker than you expect...from a glacial organization like the NCAA, at least.
Just before the Big Ten's discipline was announced, Dennis Dodd of CBS reported that the NCAA's investigation into Michigan's alleged sign-stealing is on a "very fast timeline."
What does that actually mean? Could the NCAA rule on Michigan before the end of the season?
NCAA timeline for Michigan sign-stealing investigation fast tracked
Michigan has received a notice of inquiry from the NCAA but they have not received a Notice of Allegations, according to CBS Sports. Once they get the NOA they have 90 days to respond. The NCAA would then have 60 days to answer.
So let's say they receive the NOA on Dec. 1 (which is probably quicker than should be expected). Michigan would have until Mar. 1, 2024 to respond. Then the NCAA would have until Apr. 30 to give their ruling.
That timeline is part of the reason why the Big Ten likely felt compelled to act so quickly. Michigan isn't going to have their 2023 season impacted by the NCAA until after the fact. The Big Ten invoking the sportsmanship policy allowed them to give at least some meaningful punishment to the Wolverines during the season they allegedly committed their violations.
Of course, the NCAA is capable of handing out more significant punishment than the Big Ten. Realistically, the in-game coaching suspension for Harbaugh — who can still coach the team during the week, a significant advantage over being outright suspended — is barely a slap on the wrist.
But that level of punishment can't possibly come until closer to next May at the very earliest. And that would be lightning fast in NCAA terms.