Michigan will help fans cope with potential pullback after Harbaugh’s exit
By Ethan Lee
After winning a national championship, the Michigan Wolverines are finding a way to reward their fans. Sort of.
It's really more of a move to generate massive amounts of revenue during games, but Michigan football fans will soon be able to enjoy a little bit of alcohol (responsibly, please) as they watch the Wolverines this coming season.
This move could also be seen as a way to help Michigan fans get over the fact that Jim Harbaugh left shortly after winning a national title. Look, there's not necessarily any reason for anyone to assume that Michigan football will fall off the map, or anything like that, but losing a national title-winning coach is tough to process.
And a regression is certainly plausible. Some might argue that it's likely. So, maybe this news will help?
Michigan football to sell alcohol during Wolverines games this season
It's a decent way to get butts in seats and it's becoming an especially popular method as college football programs around the country try to figure out how to improve fan engagement and attendance during games.
Ways to improve game day atmosphere include, but are not limited to:
- Improving concession offerings and prices
- Selling alcohol
- Improving the seating options available to fans
- Making ticket sales affordable for the average fan and their family and friends
- Winning games on a regular basis
- Convincing your national title-winning head coach to stick around for another year and trying to win again
This isn't something that is unique to Michigan football. Other colleges around the country have done this and are making money off of it.
A whopping 80 percent of major colleges are now selling some sort of alcohol at their games. That's rather significant, folks. And fans seem to be enjoying it. We're not that far removed from Texas State football fans buying all of the alcohol SMU get get into its stadium for a bowl game.
So, Michigan fans, enjoy some football this season. Also, if you're old enough, enjoy some beverages this season (in a responsible manner, please). And, well, if you're lucky and old enough, enjoy some football and some beverages.