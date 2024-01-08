Michigan vs Washington: 7 bold predictions for CFP National Championship Game
2. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards both hit 100 yards rushing
One thing that many critics of Michigan have noted this season is that it seems as if both Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards have not been as good of running backs as they were a year ago, at least by the numbers. Yes, Corum has roughly a billion touchdowns onthe season, but he's averaged only 4.7 yards per carry while Edwards has been even worse at 3.5.
And yet, I'm not sure it will matter. Washington's run defense has been highly problematic all season, including ranking an appalling 125th in Defensive Rushing Success Rate on the year, meaning essentially that they are one of the worst teams in the country at keeping opponents from having a rush that sets the offense up for a first down and to score.
Michigan is one of the most disciplined offenses in the country. They are more than content to run the ball, run the ball, and run it again. I think they will and, to keep both of their backs fresh, that means both Corum and Edwards tear through the Huskies.
1. Michigan wins the national championship, but Washington covers
Initially, I was wholly inclined to pick Washington to continue the magic by winning a national championship. But the more I consider this matchup against this iteration of Michigan, the more I can't pick against the Wolverines.
So my bold prediction is that Jim Harbaugh wins his first national championship and Michigan's first since 1997 behind the defensive front making enough plays and relying almost entirely on a dominant rushing attack. However, we're not letting Washington go without credit. I do think Penix and the Huskies receivers are the toughest matchup the Wolverines have seen to this point, and that will lead to some Washington scores.
I love the over in this game because I think both teams can score pretty regularly, but Michigan wins in the end... just not by 4.5 points.