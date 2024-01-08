Michigan vs Washington: 7 bold predictions for CFP National Championship Game
4. Michigan DT Kris Jenkins matches season sack total in the natty
Just as Washington's defensive line showed up well in the Sugar Bowl, their offensive line did a solid job against an uber-talented Texas defensive front. Or, at least that's what the Huskies did at some spots.
At both tackle spots and at center, Washington was more than formidable when it came to blocking Texas. But both guards struggled, particularly left guard Nate Kalepo, who was the worst-graded lineman for the Huskies in the game who played more than five snaps, per PFF.
Matching up against Michigan and specifically Kris Jenkins, that's a spot that defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is going to attack. And with the schemed pressures and a winning one-on-one matchup, Jenkins will surpass the 2.5 sacks he had on the year in this one game, getting to Penix 3+ times.
3. Michael Penix Jr. throws for 400 yards (again) for Washington
And yet, it won't completely slow down Michael Penix Jr. More on this in a minute, but I don't foresee the Washington defense having a ton of answers for what will likely be the Wolverines game plan on offense in this contest. That will mean that the Huskies will also have to rely on their bread and butter offensively, which is letting the Heisman finalist air it out.
Not only will Penix's pocket awareness save him from several takedowns as well in this game, but Michigan is going to have some growing pains against by far the best pass-catching group they've faced this season, and without question the deepest. Beyond that, though running back Dillon Johnson plans to suit up, there is no way he's 100% after leaving the game late in the Sugar Bowl with a foot injury that has lingered.
Washington's offense will run through it's all-world quarterback, and he'll deliver with one of the best performances we've seen this season (if not the best) against this vaunted Michigan defense.