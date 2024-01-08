Michigan vs Washington: 7 bold predictions for CFP National Championship Game
6. Bralen Trice fails to sack Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
One of the biggest surprises from the Sugar Bowl was Washington's ability to attack the Texas offensive line, particularly off of the edge. Bralen Trice felt like he lived in the backfield as he ended the day with two sacks and three tackles for loss. And mind you, this was against a Texas offensive line that, though perhaps less consistent, I would venture to say is more talented and daunting of a task than Michigan's.
And yet, the Huskies star pass rusher won't have the same level of success in the CFP National Championship Game than he did in his team's semifinal victory. Michigan will have plenty of attention being paid to Trice by design of Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore. But perhaps more importantly, I suspect that the Wolverines gameplan on Monday night won't give Trice all too many opportunities to get into the backfield on passing downs and make a play.
Which leads us to our next bold prediction...
5. J.J. McCarthy throws fewer than 15 pass attempts for Michigan
One of the big criticisms of Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy leading into the College Football Playoff was his lack of passing in big games. Some wondered if the Wolverines coaching staff trusted him or if he had that type of play in him. But the far more likely option is that they simply haven't needed him in big games.
When you look back to Michigan's wins over both Penn State and Ohio State, McCarthy threw just eight passes against the Nittany Lions and only 20 against the Buckeyes. It was a game plan based entirely around the run game and the Michigan defense.
Though Washington will surely look to force the Wolverines away from that script, the fact of the matter is that they are good enough to play that style and potentially even keep pace with the Huskies explosive offense should they get loose. McCarthy can make the throws he needs to, but I don't see him needing to ultimately pass all that much on Monday night.