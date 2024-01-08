Michigan vs Washington: 7 bold predictions for CFP National Championship Game
Only two teams can claim college football's national championship coming into Monday, Jan. 8. After the College Football Playoff semifinals, it'll be the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 2 Washington Huskies inside NRG Stadium in Houston for the CFP National Championship Game. And there's not a loss between these two teams.
Michigan, embroiled in controversy all season, but most notably since the revelation of the alleged sign-stealing scandal, made light work of the Big Ten this season, then fought tooth-and-nail through a myriad of mistakes in the Rose Bowl to beat Alabama and make the CFP National Championship Game. Washington, meanwhile, became escape artists with one close win after another. But beating Oregon for a second time this year to win the Pac-12 before avoiding a collapse to top Texas in the Sugar Bowl.
But now it all comes down to the field in Houston. It's a matchup of programs that haven't won a national championship in 25+ years. It's a matchup of Jim Harbaugh and Kalen DeBoer, two coaches without a ring. It's a matchup of undefeated teams looking for that special 15th victory.
So what happens on Monday night? We have a handful of bold predictions that we see coming for Michigan and Washington in the CFP National Championship Game.
7. Washington TE Jack Westover is Top 2 in receiving for Huskies
It could be said that Texas was the biggest test Washington's Joe Moore Award winning offensive line had seen to this point in the year. But Michigan now presents an even bigger test for the Huskies in the trenches.
For DeBoer and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they obviously will rely on Michael Penix Jr.'s superhuman ability to avoid pressure in the pocket to alleviate some of that. But schematically, they'll also look to potentially find some safety routes in the short and intermediate parts of the field. As such, we should see another big-time game from the Huskies top tight end, Jack Westover.
Westover was fifth on the team in receiving this season but tied for his second-highest yardage total (59) and had his second-best receptions number (6) in the win over Texas. I expect him to find the soft spots in Michigan's defense and give Penix a safety outlet, which the Heisman runner-up will have to utilize often, which will put Westover at least Top 2 in receiving yards, likely behind Rome Odunze.