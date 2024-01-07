Washington could get a huge boost on offense in CFP National Championship Game
If Dillon Johnson is able to play up to standard for Washington, that could be huge for the Huskies.
By John Buhler
Although the Washington Huskies prevailed over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl in their national semifinal, they did see a star player of theirs suffer an injury. Running back Dillon Johnson re-aggravated a nagging injury on Monday night. It may only be a week's worth of recovery time, but he is going to do everything in his power to suit up for the biggest game of his life vs. Michigan on Monday.
Once again, Washington will be the underdog. The Huskies do not seem to care what the oddsmakers think about them, they just win anyway. At 14-0, the Huskies are among the most disrespected national finalists we have seen throughout the College Football Playoff era. Truth be told, they stand a fantastic chance of upsetting the favored Michigan Wolverines to win a national title.
If the Huskies are able to extend their nation's best-winning streak another game, they will have won their first national championship this century and their first since 1991 team got it done. A win over Michigan would be so incredible for West Coast football, as well as what lies ahead for the expanded Big Ten conference, one that the Huskies will be a part of once they join their new league next season.
Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer reassured us all that Johnson is going to play in the title bout.
Johnson is putting his injured foot in God's hands, hoping that he will be ready to rock Monday night.
Michigan is less than a touchdown favorite over the Huskies, but Washington has Michael Penix Jr.
Washington football: Dillon Johnson expected to play in national title
What I like the most about Washington's team is the Huskies offer very little variance. It was a reason why I was skeptical about Texas being able to win multiple playoff games. They can hit the highest of highs, but their floor was the lowest of any team still left playing for a national championship. You could argue that Washington has the highest floor of any team that made the playoff previously.
Even if Johnson is not back at 100 percent, I still like Washington's chances of upsetting the Wolverines because of its offense. Penix at quarterback is a huge plus, as is having Rome Odunze at wide receiver. You could argue that those are the two most talented players taking part in this game. Having Johnson available out of the backfield makes this Washington offense even more explosive.
Ultimately, I do not see this game being a blowout in either direction. I could be proven wrong in that by this time Tuesday, but maybe a score of two separates the national runner-up from the national champion. While Michigan should be favored to win this one, you have to like the Huskies' chances of pulling off the slight upset. Again, it could go either way, but getting Johnson back would be so huge.
After last year's blowout between Georgia and TCU, we are due for a great national championship.