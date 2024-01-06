What Time is the CFP National Championship Game? Channel, Halftime Show, How to watch
The 2024 CFP National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington will take place on Monday, Jan. 8. Here's how you can watch the big game.
By Scott Rogust
Four teams entered the College Football Playoff and only two remain. The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies will face off for the CFP National Championship at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 8.
The Playoff certainly lived up to the hype, as Michigan beat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl, while Washington defeated the No. 3 Texas Longhorns 37-31 in the Sugar Bowl. Now, one of the top offenses in college in Washington will take on one of the dominant defenses in Michigan.
For those wondering where the game will air, how to watch it, and more, we have all of that information for you below.
What time will the Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game start?
Coverage for the CFP National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Kickoff will take place shortly afterwards.
What channel will the Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game be on?
The 2024 CFP National Championship Game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call during this broadcast, with Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath reporting from the Michigan and Washington sidelines, respectively.
On ESPN2, The Pat McAfee Show will be on the sidelines for the Field Pass broadcast. McAfee will be joined by AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, Ty Schmidt, Connor Campbell, and Anthony DiGuilio.
Other broadcasts include Command Center on ESPNU, SkyCast on ESPNEWS, and a Virtual Reality view on ESPN's YouTube page.
The ESPN App will feature the game synced up with the Michigan and Washington radio broadcasts, the All-22 view, and
What will be the halftime show for the Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game?
The halftime show of the 2024 CFP National Championship Game will feature the marching bands of the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies. Both bands will also perform during pregame.
Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game live stream and how to watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 8
- Start Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: WatchESPN, fuboTV
The 2024 CFP National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington will stream on WatchESPN. This will require you to log in with your cable or satellite provider account information to stream. Or, you can use your ESPN+ account if you have one.
If that doesn't work, you can give fuboTV a try, as it features all of the ESPN channel. In fact, you can sign up for a seven-day free trial at the link above.