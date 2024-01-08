Michigan sign-stealing scandal: Allegations, updates and everything to know
The Michigan Wolverines are competing in the CFP National Championship Game on Monday, Jan. 8, but they are clouded by a sign-stealing scandal. Here is everything you need to know.
By Scott Rogust
The Michigan Wolverines were a highly-thought of team heading into the 2023 season. After all, they were ranked No. 2 in the entire nation before their first game of the campaign. So, it doesn't come as a shock that the team made it to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. They did so after beating the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime of the Rose Bowl. Before that they beat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship, after earning their spot by way of defeating the Ohio State Buckeyes in their regular-season finale. Now, they are set to face the No. 2 Washington Huskies for the CFP National Championship.
Despite this, there has been a cloud looming over Michigan since midway through the season. That's due to a sign-stealing scandal in which multiple allegations were made against the Wolverines football program. That ultimately resulted in head coach Jim Harbaugh receiving a suspension that prevented him from coaching in the stadium in the team's final three regular season games. With that, Michigan has become one of the more hated teams in college football due to the allegations made against them.
For those that are watching the CFP National Championship Game and are unaware of the Michigan sign-stealing scandal, we have you covered.
Everything to know about the Michigan sign-stealing scandal
There are no rules against figuring out your opponents signs and play-calls during the game while standing on the sidelines or on the field. That comes with all sports. The NCAA does not allow in-person scouting of future opponents. That's forbidden.
But for Michigan, staffer Connor Stalions is alleged to have purchased tickets to over 30 games featuring their 11 future opponents in the Big Ten over the past three years. Not only that, but Stalions was alleged to have sent people to those games to record their opponents' signals. That's a big no-no.
Then, there were also allegations that Stalions disguised himself wearing Central Michigan Chippewas gear and was standing on the sidelines during their Sept. 1 game against the Michigan State Spartans.
The Big Ten opened up an investigation into the allegations against Michigan at the urging of multiple schools in the conference during a meeting on Nov. 1. On Nov. 3, Stalions announced his resignation from the program. Ultimately, Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti announced on Nov. 10 that Harbaugh was suspended for the team's final three regular-season games. While he was allowed to coach the team during the week, he could not be inside the stadium to coach.
Harbaugh initially tried to fight the suspension, looking to appeal it through court. But before the team's game against Maryland, Harbaugh accepted his suspension on Nov. 16 once the Big Ten agreed to halt its investigation. As a result, the head coach missed the team's games against Penn State, Maryland, and Ohio State. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore served as the interim head coach during Harbaugh's absence.
Even though the Big Ten investigation concluded, the NCAA's investigation remains open. It's unknown when there will be a decision made by the NCAA regarding additional punishment to the Michigan football program.