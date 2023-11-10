Big Ten's unique punishment for Jim Harbaugh revealed
The Big Ten isn't going to let Jim Harbaugh stand on the sidelines for the rest of Michigan's regular season with an unconventional punishment for the Wolverines head coach.
On Friday, Pete Thamel of ESPN reported that part of the Big Ten's discipine against Harbaugh for the alleged sign stealing operation uncovered this fall is to "prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season. he will be allowed to coach during the week.
That's an unsuual punishment more often seen in the form of touchline bans in the world of soccer.
Big Ten to ban Jim Harbaugh from Michigan sideline but declines to apply full suspension
So that amounts to a Saturday suspension. Harbaugh will be able to set gameplans and coach on the practice field ahead of games. He just won't be able to make decisions on the sidelines.
The actual impact of that discipline on Michigan's Big Ten or national title hopes this season is hard to judge. Game management will fall to someone else on the Wolverines staff and Harbaugh's eyes won't be there during games to make adjustments on the fly.
And that might not be the only punishment levied against Michigan. It's not clear if the conference will hit Harbaugh or Michigan with additional penalties for violating the league's sportsmanship guidelines. A hefty fine is reportedly on the table.
Michigan is facing off with Penn State. Harbaugh accompanied the team as they traveled to Pennsylvania on Friday but this penalty will keep him off the sideline when they battle the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium.
UPDATE: The Big Ten officially announced Harbaugh's punishment.
As a penalty imposed on the institution, the University football team must compete without its Head Football Coach for the games remaining in the 2023 regular-season, effective immediately. This disciplinary action shall not preclude the University or its football team from having its Head Football Coach attend practices or other football team activities other than the game activities to which it applies. For clarity, the Head Football Coach shall not be present at the game venue on the dates of the games to which this disciplinary action applies.