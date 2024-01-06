CFP National Championship Ticket Prices: How much does it cost to get in?
The Michigan Wolverines take on the Washington Huskies in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game. Here's how much tickets will cost to get into NRG Stadium in Houston,, Texas.
By Scott Rogust
The 2023-24 college football season officially reaches its conclusion on Monday, Jan. 8, when a National Champion will be crowned. At NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and No. 2 Washington Huskies will participate in the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.
Michigan earned their spot after going undefeated in the regular season, with notable wins coming against the Ohio State Buckeyes in "The Game" and Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Championship Game. After earning the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Wolverines beat the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl. Now, they are on the verge of winning their first National Championship since 1997.
Washington, meanwhile, holds the distinction of being the final Pac-12 Champions after they beat the Oregon Ducks for the second time this season. Other notable wins came against the USC Trojans, Utah Utes, and Oregon State Beavers. Then, in the Sugar Bowl, Washington fended off a late comeback attempt to beat the Texas Longhorns 37-31 to clinch their spot in the CFP National Championship Game.
For those that will be in the Houston area and want to attend the game, you may be wondering how much ticket prices cost. Well, we have that information for your below.
How much does it cost to buy tickets for the Michigan vs. Washington CFP National Championship Game?
For those who want to attend the 2024 CFP National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington, you are not necessarily going to find a bargain. The tickets available, to put bluntly, aren't cheap.
The lowest prices are available in the 600 level of NRG Stadium, so you would be sitting in the top section of the stadium. Ticketmaster has tickets for as low as $860, while StubHub has tickets available for as cheap as $809 and SeatGeek at $825.
For those who want to sit at field level, they are available. However, they will cost over $1,000 on Ticketmaster, StubHub and SeatGeek.
The 2024 CFP National Championship Game has the potential to be one of the best games of the year. After all, it is one of the top defenses in the country in Michigan, taking on one of the top offenses in Washington. Who will be standing at the podium holding the CFP National Championship? We'll find out on Monday evening.