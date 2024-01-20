5 inevitable Mike McCarthy replacements after Cowboys fire him in 2025
Mike McCarthy coaching next season on an expiring contract means he is surely getting fired.
By John Buhler
4. Mike Vrabel should be a head coach right now, but will be one by 2025
To be totally honest, I have no idea what is in store for former Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel next season. He should still be leading his former team, but that place has devolved into a dysfunctional mess with each passing day. Vrabel is every bit the alpha male, one that is not all brawn with some brains. I think he would be an ideal candidate to replace McCarthy whenever that day is.
Unfortunately, it would not shock me if the Cowboys missed the boat on hiring the right head coach for them. Vrabel is starting to receive interview opportunities for other head-coaching vacancies across the league. He would have to be a serious candidate for any number of jobs, whether that is with the Atlanta Falcons, the Los Angeles Chargers or the Seattle Seahawks remains to be seen.
Ideally, the Cowboys would hire Vrabel as a Dan Quinn replacement to be their next defensive coordinator if DQ gets his own team for next season. Vrabel is an easy choice to promote from within if he were to already be on the Cowboys' coaching staff. There is one other job out there that could be enticing for him. That would be his alma mater of Ohio State if Ryan Day and the Buckeyes fail.
Vrabel is an ideal fit for the Cowboys, but Dallas probably missed out on its best chance to hire him.