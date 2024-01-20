5 inevitable Mike McCarthy replacements after Cowboys fire him in 2025
Mike McCarthy coaching next season on an expiring contract means he is surely getting fired.
By John Buhler
3. Mike Tomlin leaving Pittsburgh for Dallas might break the internet
If this were to happen, the internet would completely break and we would go back to the dark ages as a society. Honestly, that is probably not the worst thing in the world. Then again, I would need to find a new profession, or a new platform as a seasoned keyboard warrior. That is the type of consequences that would be at stake if Jerry Jones were to somehow hire Mike Tomlin to be his next head coach.
Can you imagine? The amount of incessant blabbering we would here on ESPN and FS1 would be maddening. Then again, it might be combining two of the very best things out there in the NFL, simply for our utter amusement: The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach working for the Cowboys' big brand. Tomlin would never have a losing season, and would unite a fractured fanbase almost immediately.
I don't know how long this potential partnership would last, but if it got to six years or so, I would venture to guess Tomlin could win multiple Super Bowls and Jones can die a happy man. While Tomlin loves control almost as much as Jones does, united together could make for one of the toughest outs in the NFC playoffs for years to come. Right now, Dallas and Pittsburgh are playoff pushovers.
Dallas hiring Tomlin would feel similar to Alabama hiring Nick Saban away from the Miami Dolphins.