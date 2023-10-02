3 radical changes Mike Tomlin can make to fix the Steelers offense
On Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he wanted to make changes to fix the team's offense. Well, we're waiting...
By Mark Powell
Steelers radical changes: Fire Matt Canada
The Steelers rank near last in every major offensive category this season. That's not a new development, though, as it's been Canada's M.O. since he was hired. Canada's lack of creativity and overall predictive nature has received the attention of most NFL pundits. It's infuriating to watch for any Steelers fan for a reason.
Beyond the obvious jet sweeps and funny talking points the Pittsburgh fanbase likes to point to, Canada has failed to get anything going in the passing game, or even the run game this season. The offensive line creates little push, and more than half of their drives result in three-and-outs. They average nearly half the amount of yards per game as the Miami Dolphins. It's bad out here, folks.
Firing Canada midseason may not be what Tomlin wants to do. He's one to honor the contracts of his assistants, and remain loyal to a fault. Pittsburgh's offense can't get much worse, but there's no way they're going to be able to fully judge the likes of Pickett and Jones while playing in this flawed scheme.
If anything, it will set them back for years to come, and force the organization to miss out on a game-changing talent at a position of need.