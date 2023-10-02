3 radical changes Mike Tomlin can make to fix the Steelers offense
On Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he wanted to make changes to fix the team's offense. Well, we're waiting...
By Mark Powell
Steelers radical changes: Start Broderick Jones please
Dan Moore Jr. suffered a knee injury of his own on Sunday, so the Steelers likely have no choice but to play Broderick Jones, their first-round pick out of Georgia. Pittsburgh deemed Moore Jr. the better option out of training camp, but so far he has been one of the worst left tackles in the NFL, routinely forcing Kenny Pickett out of the pocket thanks to pressure on his blind side.
Jones may be better. He may not be. At the very least, though, Jones will receive some much-needed reps. Forcing a tackle to learn on the fly isn't always a wise choice, but Pittsburgh doesn't have many more options considering how poorly this offense is playing right now. On Sunday, Jones was responsible for one broken play, which he was incredibly frustrated about postgame.
“A busted play,” Jones said. “I’m mad because I have so much love for Kenny. When you see someone go down, words can’t even explain it.”
That busted play was more on Pickett, though, as he escaped the comfort of the pocket far too soon. Jones was excited to receive some regular reps, and now will be counted upon to start against, of all teams, the Baltimore Ravens.
Good luck, kid.