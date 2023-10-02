3 radical changes Mike Tomlin can make to fix the Steelers offense
On Sunday afternoon, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he wanted to make changes to fix the team's offense. Well, we're waiting...
By Mark Powell
The Pittsburgh Steelers need to make some changes, and Mike Tomlin knows it -- or at least he claims to. Tomlin's loyalty is why assistants love coaching under him. It's his calling card. However, it's also what has doomed Steelers teams in the past.
Tomlin's team scored just six points against the Houston Texans on Sunday. The offensive line struggled. The passing game struggled. The running game struggled. Kenny Pickett is injured. Everything that could go wrong, did.
"Hell yeah we have to make some changes man...we're not going to do the same things and hope for a different outcome. What those changes are we'll put together a plan," Tomlin said after the game.
I'll believe it when I see it.
This is not just a flash in the pan. No, Pittsburgh's offense has been downright putrid since the day Matt Canada took over. Yet, Tomlin continues to provide him with opportunities to prove the fanbase wrong. The only issue is that he continues to prove them right.
Steelers radical changes: Don't rush Kenny Pickett back
Kenny Pickett is going to miss some time with a knee injury, and it might be productive for him to sit back and evaluate his performance. Pickett is a young quarterback who was always bound to make some mistakes. This season, however, he has taken a pretty major step back.
Pickett improved dramatically late last season and into the summer months. The Steelers offense was rolling this preseason, but when they faced actual competition in the regular season, all of that production disappeared. Kenny looks downright lost on the field, and he's far too quick to leave the pocket. His footwork is all over the place, and he doesn't trust his offensive line. It doesn't help that Diontae Johnson is injured at the moment, but that's no excuse for how Pickett has played.
The former Pitt QB is bound to miss at least a few weeks of action. In his steed, Mitchell Trubisky will play. Perhaps the offense will look better with him, perhaps not. But playing an injured Pickett will almost certainly set this team back even further, especially against tough competition like the Baltimore Ravens.