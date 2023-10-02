Mike Tomlin finally hints changes are finally coming for Steelers offense
After another disastrous offensive outing in Week 4, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin says change is a-coming.
By Kristen Wong
It only took four games for Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin to realize his team needed a facelift. The Pittsburgh Steelers got blown out by the Houston Texans in a 30-6 bitter defeat that yet again put the spotlight on offensive coordinator Matt Canada.
The Steelers failed to score an offensive touchdown against a Houston defense that was ranked at the bottom of the league in several categories. Desperate times call for desperate measures, and in light of the team's pitiful performances, Tomlin may be looking to make some dramatic changes in the Steelers building.
If it's a head on a stick that Tomlin wants, Canada is the obvious scapegoat. Chances are the 17-year head coach isn't going to oust his offensive coordinator just yet. He may more likely make roster-related changes which could also stem from Kenny Pickett's potential knee injury that saw the quarterback exit Week 4's game early.
Tomlin said after the loss that the Steelers are "not going to do the same thing and hope for a different outcome." He implied that he was creating a new gameplan for the rest of the 2023 season, one which fans are no doubt itching to see.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is fed up with team's offensive performances
The Steelers defense didn't perform up to par during Sunday's loss either, but it's the offense that continues to suffer and record painful levels of inefficiency.
The majority of the Steelers' early drives ended in either turnovers or punts. Kenny Pickett recorded 114 passing yards in total; Mitch Trubisky who came in after him only recorded 18 more yards.
Sunday was the third time this season the Steelers' offense has scored one or fewer touchdowns. With the boos raining down on Canada and the offensive unit as a whole, Tomlin may make changes at the quarterback position, perhaps starting Trubisky over Pickett for the next few games.
Alternatively, if he's not happy with the way Canada is calling plays (no one is), he could delegate some play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan and give his offensive coordinator a little time-out.
This next week should provide more clarity on what exactly Tomlin plans to change in Pittsburgh.