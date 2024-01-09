Mike Vrabel fired: 4 Titans replacements to jumpstart new era in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are back in the market for a new head coach. Here's where the front office should look.
2. Titans can hire Lions OC Ben Johnson
The Detroit Lions were a stolen win away from potentially claiming the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Ben Johnson, the 37-year-old offensive coordinator, has been a favorite hypothetical candidate for just about every available job to date. Dan Campbell has been a major force for good since his arrival in Detroit, but the offense is Johnson's creation. Only the Dolphins and 49ers averaged more yards per game this season.
Again, the Titans are looking for a fresh perspective. In today's era of inflated scores and potent passing attacks, it would probably behoove the front office to hire an offensive coach (with a strong defensive coordinator, of course). There are potentially fruitful parrallels between Detroit and Tennessee on paper. Primarily, Johnson's ability to squeeze production out of young talent. Amon-Ra St. Brown quickly ascended the NFL wideout ranks. He went for 1,515 yards and 10 scores in his third season. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in both seasons under Johnson. Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta, meanwhile, went for 889 yards and 10 scores. Johnson is unafraid to accelerate development arcs and lean on youth. That should intrigue the Titans on the front end of a rebuild.
While he doesn't have the most experience, Johnson occupies the Slowik tier of "obvious genius" to go along with a solid résumé. He has been coaching in the NFL in some capacity since 2012, not long after he left college. Johnson served as Miami's assistant QBs coach at 27 years old. He has been on the rise for a while.
It would pain the Lions to lose Johnson, but that's all the more reason for Tennessee to seriously investigate the possibility of adding him.