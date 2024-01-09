Mike Vrabel fired: 4 Titans replacements to jumpstart new era in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are back in the market for a new head coach. Here's where the front office should look.
3. Titans can hire Texans OC Bobby Slowik
Few names are hotter than Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. The 36-year-old is the mastermind behind Houston's No. 12-ranked offense, which flourished despite overwhelming youth. C.J. Stroud put together the best rookie QB season in recent memory. That alone should intrigue the Titans, who could view Slowik as the most compatible option for their own franchise quarterback in Will Levis.
Prior to Slowik's impressive work in Houston, he served as a passing game specialist under Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. That is a connection every smart NFL team is desperate to mine. Slowik isn't the most experienced name in coaching circles and he hasn't been tested nearly as much as other prime candidates. But, he thrived under difficult circumstances in Houston. Factor in his connection one of the league's brightest offensive coaches this decade, and it's difficult to argue Slowik's appeal.
This also fits the "fresh perspective" mandate handed out by ownership. Slowik is fresh, literally and figuratively. There have been several young head coaches to find immediate success in recent years, with Sean McVay surviving as the golden boy — the guiding light by which every front office now operates. There are also cautionary tales, such as Brandon Staley with the other LA squad, but NFL teams are more willing than ever to bet on innate talent with their head coaches, rather than strictly prioritizing age and experience.
Don't be shocked in Slowik's name is connected to Tennessee very soon.