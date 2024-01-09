Mike Vrabel fired: 4 Titans replacements to jumpstart new era in Tennessee
The Tennessee Titans are back in the market for a new head coach. Here's where the front office should look.
The Tennessee Titans fired Mike Vrabel on Tuesday, setting the stage for another whirlwind offseason on the coaching carousel. Vrabel went 54-45 across six regular seasons with the Titans, leading Tennessee to the AFC championship game in 2020 and winning AP Coach of the Year in 2021.
The defensive savant is widely respected around the NFL and he is sure to land another job quickly. That said, Tennessee owner Amy Strunk is eager for a "fresh perspective" after the Titans' 6-11 season. It was a difficult campaign all around for Tennessee, marred by an injury to Ryan Tannehill and severe struggles on offense. The Titans ranked 28th in yards per game (289.0), while Vrabel's defense cratered due to failures on the personnel front.
It wasn't all bad for Tennessee, of course. The franchise appeared to find its QB of the future in Will Levis and Derrick Henry earned his fourth Pro Bowl appearance. The Titans have quality pieces to work with. It's about finding the right head coach to develop young talent and build winning habits.
Here are a few viable options.
4. Titans can hire 49ers assistant head coach Anthony Lynn
Anthony Lynn is a prime candidate to receive interviews during the new coaching cycle. The San Francisco 49ers are the No. 1 seed in the NFC at 12-5, blessed with the No. 2 overall offense. San Francisco ranks fourth in rushing yards per game. Lynn serves as the RB coach, working closely with Christian McCaffrey, in addition to his duties as Kyle Shanahan's assistant head coach.
While Derrick Henry's future in Tennessee is murky at best, the Titans figure to lean heavily on the run game next season. Will Levis is still a young quarterback and the Titans' physicality on the ground has been a staple for years. Lynn brings useful experience, too. He served as the Los Angeles Chargers' head coach from 2017-20, with a combined regular season record of 33-31.
Lynn has a strong résumé, along with recent experience coaching alongside the NFL's most admired offensive mind in Kyle Shanahan. If the Titans want a fresh perspective, it makes sense to transition from a defense-first head coach to an offensive guru. Lynn fits the bill.
Of course, there are concerns with Lynn, who only managed two winning seasons in five years with Los Angeles. He doesn't present the same perceived upside as the myriad young wunderkinds expected to get phone calls over the next few months, nor does his track record stack up to the most accomplished former head coaches on the market. Lynn would have to win Tennessee over in the interview process.