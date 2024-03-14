Mike Zimmer connection helps Cowboys poach 49ers target for first free agent signing
The Dallas Cowboys are finally on the board in free agency, thanks in part to defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
By Scott Rogust
Once the free agency negotiation window opened on Monday at noon ET, agreements were made in a flurry. Teams improved, whether by signing one of the best players available in free agency or making savvy signings to fill areas of need. For Dallas Cowboys fans, it was stressful. That's because the team hadn't made a single signing
Heading into Wednesday evening, well after the 2024 league year officially began, the Cowboys were the only team in the NFL that didn't make a single signing. But that all changed, thanks to new Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer.
Linebacker Eric Kendricks had initially agreed to terms with the San Francisco 49ers on a one-year contract earlier in the day. But Kendricks changed his mind, instead choosing to sign with the Cowboys to reunite with Zimmer, his former head coach with the Minnesota Vikings.
Mike Zimmer helps Cowboys steal Eric Kendrick away from 49ers
According to ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Zimmer wanted Kendricks to join the Cowboys to help run the defense. Additionally, Schefter reports that Kendricks preferred to play in Dallas over San Francisco.
The move makes sense, considering Kendricks knows Zimmer's defense well, and he can help teach it to his new teammates in Dallas.
Kendricks was selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft by Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman and immediately slotted in as their starting middle linebacker. The 2019 season was a notable one for Kendricks, as he recorded 110 combined tackles (70 solo, 40 assisted), 12 passes defended, and two forced fumbles. That helped the linebacker earn First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for that season.
Zimmer was fired as Vikings head coach after the 2021 season. Kendricks remained for one more year under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.
During his eight years with the Vikings, Kendricks recorded 919 combined tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 51 passes defended, 15 sacks, and nine interceptions.
Last season, Kendricks signed on with the Los Angeles Chargers on a two-year, $13.25 million deal. In 15 games played, Kendricks recorded 82 tackles, 39 defensive stops, 16 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hurries, four sacks, and three quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. In coverage, Kendricks allowed 50 receptions for 530 yards on 64 targets.
Kendrick was released by the Chargers after this past season.
Cowboys fans, your team is finally on the board. They added a middle linebacker, which they desperately needed with Leighton Vander Esch's future in football in question. Not to mention, it's an inside linebacker who knows how to run Zimmer's defense. Now, we wait to see if the Cowboys make any other moves this early in free agency.