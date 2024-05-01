Is the Minnesota Twins rally sausage dangerous? Everything to know
The Minnesota Twins have bonded over a rally sausage, but what is the story behind it? Here is everything you need to know.
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Twins are on a roll right now.
After a tough start, they own a record of 16-13 and have won nine consecutive games, coming to within three games of first place in a crowded and competitive AL Central.
In the midst of their turnaround, they have bonded over the now famous "rally sausage." But what is the story behind this mysterious sausage?
How did the Twins come into possession of this sausage, why have they not eaten it yet, and what do they do with it?
It's certainly a strange story to say the least and it all started when Kyle Farmer received it in the mail.
The story behind the 'rally sausage' of the Minnesota Twins
After Farmer received it in the mail, he put it in his locker in the Twins' clubhouse, but he didn't have any desire to actually eat it. He set it on a table, where hitting coach David Popkins saw it before bringing it to the bat rack in their dugout.
The sausage first appeared in the Twins' dugout last Thursday and it was spotted just moments before Ryan Jeffers and Edouard Julien hit back-to-back home runs against the Chicago White Sox.
Fortunately, it has not been eaten and it is not refrigerated. But Jeffers tosses it to a teammate after a home run. Players in the dugout also touch it for good luck before taking at-bats. Certain sausages don't require refrigeration before opening, and it's unclear if this is the kind of sausage the Twins have. The brand of the sausage is Cloverdale.
"It's going to have mold all over it," said Farmer. "It's going to, like, grow hair."
Eventually the Twins will have to replace the sausage, but Jeffers doesn't think that switching to a new sausage will have any negative effects on their current run.
"It's the idea of the sausage," Jeffers joked. "It's the meaning behind the sausage. We're going to learn more about the sausage as the days go by."
Perhaps the idea of the sausage can ultimately take the Twins to the top of the AL Central by the end of the 2024 season.