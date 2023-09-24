3 Minnesota Vikings to blame after last-second loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Minnesota Vikings fell to 0-3 on the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Who's most to blame for their most recent defeat?
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings to blame: Brian Flores
Brian Flores is one of the most well-known NFL assistants, and a former head coach. As defensive coordinator of the Vikings, he faces high expectations in turning around a unit that has underperformed of late, and needs more out talented players like Danielle Hunter.
Flores's defense looked outcoached and sloppy at times on Sunday, with Justin Herbert throwing for three touchdowns and Keenan Allen contributing one of his own on a double-pass trick play. Kellen Moore got the best of his opponent in Flores, as this experience coordinator matchup was definitely won by the former Cowboys OC and Boise State QB.
Through three games this season, Flores's defense has given up 20 or more points in every matchup. This includes 34 to the Eagles last week, and now 28 against the Chargers on Sunday. A loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will not reflect well on the Vikes come the end of the season, either.