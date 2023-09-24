3 Minnesota Vikings to blame after last-second loss to the Los Angeles Chargers
The Minnesota Vikings fell to 0-3 on the season with a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Who's most to blame for their most recent defeat?
By Mark Powell
Minnesota Vikings to blame: Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins statistics certainly look impressive to the naked eye. The Vikings quarterback threw three touchdowns on Sunday, padding his stats in the process. For most teams, Cousins would be an upgrade at the QB position, which is why he's sure to be mentioned at the NFL Trade Deadline.
However, it's when his team needs him most that Cousins can falter. On the Vikes final drive of the game, Cousins failed to rally the troops, specifically throwing a game-ending interception after taking way too much time to get to the line of scrimmage. Minnesota had timeouts remaining, but instead Cousins tried to huddle and threw a rushed pass, which eventually led to his team's demise.
Earlier this season, FanSided's Chris Kline floated possible Cousins trades to the Cardinals, Jets and Titans. While Arizona feels like a longshot, Tennessee and New York both lost this week, with the Jets investing quite a bit in the QB position already. Cousins is in the final year of his contract, making him an attainable resource for an affordable asking price, should the Vikings be open to trading him.