MLB absolutely savages the Braves with player of the week choices
It wasn't enough for the Atlanta Braves to be thoroughly smashed by the Los Angeles Dodgers over the weekend. They announcement of the American League and National League Players of the Week poured salt in the wound.
In the most obvious decision of all time, Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani was dubbed the NL Player of the Week for his dominant performance against the Braves.
But even the AL Player of the Week was a slap in the face to the Braves. Oakland's Brent Rooker went on a tear with three home runs and seven RBIs across the week. He batted .438/.550/1.063 in series against the Pirates and Marlins.
What does Rooker have to do with the Braves? He was often linked to Atlanta in trade speculation this time last year. After getting Matt Olson and Sean Murphy from the A's, Alex Anthopoulos could have gone after Rooker.
In the end, a trade never came to fruition. Now he's keeping up the form that got him an All-Star nod last season and putting in Ohtani-like performances on the same weekend Ohtani went all Tungsten Arm O'Doyle on Atlanta.
Braves should view Dodgers sweep as wake up call
The Braves could have seen the weekend's humbling sweep coming.
Even with the best record in baseball going in, the Braves were having a torrid time, losing a series for the first time this season to the Mariners just days before. They had dropped three of their last five games with the offense going cold.
Any hopes of a jump start in Los Angeles in a potential playoff preview were quickly dashed. The Dodgers outscored Atlanta 20-6 in three statement victories.
Ohtani was the instrument of the Braves' demise. His bat was on fire throughout the series, slashing an utterly jaw-dropping .667/.714/1.417. He hit three home runs, drove in six and stole two bases while he was at it.
If that was a playoff preview, the Braves saw up close what a juggernaut they'll have to get past if they want to return to the World Series. It would have been nice to have Rucker around to help with that fight.