The biggest difference between Dodgers, Braves this season is obvious
By Lior Lampert
On the surface, there are similarities between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves this season as two National League powerhouses that many consider legitimate World Series contenders. However, one stark $700 million difference separates the two -- two-time MVP Shohei Ohtani.
The Dodgers hosted Atlanta for a three-game series this past weekend, sweeping the Braves with a +14 run differential, with Ohtani at the forefront of the thrashing and potential NLCS matchup.
Shohei Ohtani is the glaring difference between the Dodgers and Braves this season
Ohtani logged eight hits, six RBIs, five runs, three home runs, and two stolen bases against the Braves, making him the fifth player in MLB history to reach those numbers throughout a three-game series since 1920 (when RBI became an official stat), per Opta Sports. He becomes the most recent to accomplish the feat since former major league outfielder Shin-Soo Choo did it for the Kansas City Royals in 2010.
Yes, the Braves have the reigning NL MVP in Ronald Acuna Jr. -- but even he has been unable to utterly dominate and take over a series this season the way Ohtani did in his recent stretch versus Atlanta.
As good as the Braves are, it is hard to compete with a team like the Dodgers, who can afford to give Ohtani a 10-year contract worth over three times their 2024 payroll.
After being overshadowed by the ongoing legal matter involving his former translator and long-time friend Ippei Mizuhara, who allegedly stole more than $16 million from Ohtani, the two-way baseball phenom has been raking the ball in his debut season with the Dodgers. He leads the majors in batting average (.364), hits (52), slugging percentage (.685), and total bases (98) while being tied for first in homers (10).
If the Braves cannot find a way to slow down Ohtani moving forward, they will be hard-pressed to beat the Dodgers.