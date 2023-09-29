MLB Hot Seat: 3 managers who could earn contract extensions if they make the playoffs
With the final week of the regular season underway, the drama has intensified. Teams are fighting to play on. Some teams are playing spoiler. All of this could make or break a manager.
1. Craig Counsell could net contract extension with a successful playoff run
The Brewers secured their third NL Central crown in six seasons thanks to the Cubs' stunning loss to the Braves Tuesday, 7-6. The Brewers lost to the Cardinals 4-1, but still got to celebrate their division title.
The Brewers finish the regular season at home by completing their current series against the Cardinals, winning Wednesday 3-2 and Thursday 3-0. The Crew have a final three-game set against the Cubs, where they can play a massive spoiler to their division rivals as they struggle to secure a final Wild Card spot.
The Brewers are the National League's third seed with a 90-69 record after their win against the Cardinals Wednesday. The Brewers will host a best-of-three NL Wild Card series against the team that does secure that final Wild Card slot, which is coming down to the Cubs and Marlins.
The Brewers haven't competed well in the playoffs, but the team has had a steady hold on the NL Central for much of the summer. It's easy to see Craig Counsell wants to make a deep run in the playoffs. With a good group of veterans on the team, they want to come through for their manager.
If they are able to make a deep run, expect Counsell to earn a contract extension.