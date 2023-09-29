MLB Hot Seat: 3 managers who could earn contract extensions if they make the playoffs
With the final week of the regular season underway, the drama has intensified. Teams are fighting to play on. Some teams are playing spoiler. All of this could make or break a manager.
2. Skip Schumaker could earn contract extension if the Marlins make the playoffs
The Marlins are 82-76 in Schumaker's first year as manager. As of Friday morning, the Marlins have a half-game lead over the Cubs in the third NL Wild Card position.
The Marlins split a doubleheader with the Mets on Wednesday. On Thursday, the series finale was suspended in the top of the ninth inning. The Marlins will return to New York on Monday to complete the game.
The Cubs had a devastating loss Tuesday, blowing a 6-0 lead in the later innings to lose to the Braves 7-6. The Cubbies lost in extra innings to the Braves on Wednesday, 6-5. The Cubs lost the series finale to the Braves 5-3. They will now close the season in Milwaukee. This is not looking easy for the Cubs.
The Mets and Pirates will not make this an easy task for the Marlins to skirt past the Cubs. But if the gritty, young manager can rally his players, which he's done all season, this weekend could be enjoyable for the Marlins. After some down seasons for the Marlins, it would be a tremendous accomplishment if Schumaker could get his team to the Wild Card round of the playoffs.
Making things exciting this week should put him in the category of getting a contract extension this offseason. The longer the Marlins remain in the playoffs, the better and more lucrative that extension should be for Schumaker.