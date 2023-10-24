MLB Insider: 3 potential Dusty Baker replacements Houston Astros manager
With the news that Dusty Baker will not return as Houston Astros manager in 2024, here are three potential replacements for the future Hall of Famer.
There have been rumblings all postseason that Dusty Baker would seriously consider retiring as Houston Astros manager. On Monday, minutes after Houston was eliminated in the American League Championship Series, it was reported by The Athletic that Baker had informed people close to him that he was stepping down.
I have not independently confirmed that. There is always a chance that Baker could have a change of heart and return to Houston. After all, considering the team’s success under Baker, they would surely welcome him back with open arms. Perhaps he could view a disappointing Game 7 loss to the Texas Rangers as a sign that there is unfinished business.
But all signs point to Baker not returning as Astros manager in 2024 and that would mean the team would have an opening at the helm. And their job would instantly become the most attractive in baseball, ahead of a talented San Diego Padres team that just lost its manager Bob Melvin to the rival San Francisco Giants.
Here are three candidates to replace Baker in Houston.