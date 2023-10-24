MLB Insider: 3 potential Dusty Baker replacements Houston Astros manager
With the news that Dusty Baker will not return as Houston Astros manager in 2024, here are three potential replacements for the future Hall of Famer.
Dusty Baker replacements: Joe Espada, Astros bench coach
Espada has been a managerial candidate for years and has interviewed for several different openings. He’s viewed by those close to him as ready to manage a team and word is, the current-Astros bench coach impressed both the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs when he interviewed for their openings in years past.
Besides, Espada would be a natural fit for the Astros. He’s been with the organization for years. He knows the organization – the front office, the players, scouts, etc. – and has relationships with them. It would be a seamless transition from Baker to Espada, who could then implement what he learned from Baker and previous manager AJ Hinch.
It’s unclear if this is the direction the Astros will go in. But Espada would appear to be a strong candidate once again.