MLB Insider: Evaluating 3 potential trade destinations for Corbin Burnes
With Craig Counsell headed to Chicago, it's led to countless speculation about the Milwaukee Brewers. Could they move Corbin Burnes?
Chicago Cubs
This is one that I had to mention, just because of the obvious connection to new Cubs manager Craig Counsell. But this has absolutely no shot of happening. None. Zilch. Nada.
The Brewers are not happy about Counsell going to the Cubs. So why would the Brewers help not only Counsell, but their biggest division rival, by sending them one of the best right-handed pitchers in baseball?
It’s not happening. You can forget about this.