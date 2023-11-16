MLB Insider: Evaluating 3 potential trade destinations for Corbin Burnes
With Craig Counsell headed to Chicago, it's led to countless speculation about the Milwaukee Brewers. Could they move Corbin Burnes?
Baltimore Orioles
The Orioles present an intriguing possibility for Burnes and could be a sleeper team on the hunt for a big name pitcher.
Their trade deadline activity perhaps offered some clues, as they were in on the Chicago White Sox’s Dylan Cease. They could check in on Cease again. But they would seem like a logical candidate to be in on Burnes as well.
What makes the Orioles a strong potential trade partner is their sheer depth in the minor leagues. It’s something that other teams have surely taken note of and makes them a strong candidate to 1) land any player they want and 2) outbid the competition for the right player.
They’ve been selective in parting with their prospects, but this could be the offseason they finally part with some of their higher-end prospects.