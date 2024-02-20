MLB Insider: Cubs to sign former Mets first baseman Dom Smith
The Chicago Cubs have signed former New York Mets first baseman Dom Smith to a deal.
Free-agent first baseman Dom Smith and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a minor-league contract, according to a source familiar with the deal. The deal, including incentives, can max out at $3.5 million.
Smith, who had hamate bone surgery in early January, should be full-go by the end of spring training.
Smith, 28, signed with the Washington Nationals last season in hopes of consistent playing time after limited opportunities with the Mets. In 153 games, he hit .254/.326/.366 with a .692 OPS, 12 home runs and 46 RBI. He hit six home runs in September and posted an .846 OPS in the final month of the season, and ranked in the top-5 in Defensive Runs Saved among first basemen with five.
Smith, who has hit .248/.313/.407 with 58 home runs and a.721 OPS in seven major-league seasons, drew interest from five teams this winter — including the Chicago White Sox.
Earlier on Monday, the Cubs had agreed to a minor-league deal with veteran outfielder David Peralta. Both players should contribute at the major-league level once they’re fully healthy and add desired depth.
The free-agent first baseman market has moved in recent days, with Ji-man Choi and Luke Voit signing with the New York Mets and Daniel Vogelbach signing with the Toronto Blue Jays. Another available option is Garrett Cooper, who is drawing interest from five teams, according to a source.