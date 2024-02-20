MLB Insider: Cubs add former Silver Slugger winner David Peralta to outfield mix
The Chicago Cubs have signed free-agent outfielder David Peralta to a minor-league deal.
The Chicago Cubs have signed outfielder David Peralta to a minor-league deal.
Peralta is a former Silver Slugger and Gold Glover, and could very well play into the Cubs outfield mix in spring training. The Cubs have interest in re-signing Cody Bellinger, though Tom Ricketts told reporters on Monday that while there have been discussions, “it hasn’t become a negotiation.”
The 36-year-old played in 133 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, slashing .259/.294/.381 with just seven home runs last season. The Cubs have been looking for outfield depth and Peralta, who played with the torn flexor tendon for 2-2.5 months last season, provides another veteran option.
Cubs sign David Peralta to a minor-league deal: What does that mean?
Peralta signed a minor-league contract and the expectation is that once he is fully recovered from offseason forearm surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon, he’ll quickly be added to the major-league roster.
The majority of Peralta's experience is in the corner outfield spots. There, the Cubs currently field Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki. Center field is where Chicago currently lacks some depth, and a natural soluation would be Bellinger. But there has been no movement in talks with the star outfielder, as Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported.
Just last April, the Cubs paid the price for pitching to Peralta. Michael Fulmer had faced him before, but threw Peralta a cutter inside. It didn't go according to plan.
“We thought we’d start there again and just didn’t get it far enough inside,” Fulmer said, per The Athletic. “I feel like last year it may have been an out with the shift and stuff. But this year it just got through the hole. Need to make a better pitch next time.”
Now, Peralta is a member of the Cubs rather than facing Chicago's best. Odds are it'll work in their favor.