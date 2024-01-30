MLB Insider: Grading the latest fits for Dylan Cease, Blake Snell and Jorge Soler
Blake Snell: San Francisco Giants
At the start of the offseason, the Giants were heavily linked to free-agent starter Blake Snell. Those rumors quickly cooled and, by all indications, Snell’s market has not been overly active this winter.
Could that ultimately lead to Snell ending up in San Francisco?
My guess is no. I would not rule it out, of course, as the Giants need another starting pitcher and having Snell, Logan Webb, Alex Cobb, Kyle Harrison and Robbie Ray in the rotation would give the team one of the highest-upside rotations in baseball when Cobb and Ray return around midseason.
But team president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi has typically shied away from players with high walk rates and Snell’s career 4.1 walks per nine innings could give Zaidi some pause. My guess is Snell ends up elsewhere.
Grading the fit: 5/10