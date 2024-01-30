MLB Insider: Grading the latest fits for Dylan Cease, Blake Snell and Jorge Soler
Jorge Soler: Boston Red Sox
If you would have asked me this at the start of the offseason, I would have liked the fit. I really would have. He would play really well in Boston and give them some added pop in a lineup that could absolutely use reinforcements.
But now, as Red Sox ownership has backpedaled after saying they were “full throttle” this offseason, and that word has leaked out that payroll will likely be going down in 2024 … how can we trust the Red Sox to add a player of Soler’s caliber, who is likely to sign a contract worth around $16 million per season?
Maybe the Red Sox will surprise me and pull it off. But I’m in wait-and-see mode as one of the most historic franchises is owned by an ownership group that won’t properly supplement a promising roster.
Grading the fit: 3/10