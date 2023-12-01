MLB Insider: Grading the likelihood Vlad Guerrero Jr., Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow are traded
Trade rumors are rampant throughout Major League Baseball. Here are the chances three prominent players are moved this winter, via major-league sources.
The Major League Baseball offseason is heating up, and the prevailing thought from executives and agents is that the Winter Meetings have a chance to be busy... Really busy.
Free agency, most notably the pitcher market, is incredibly active, league sources say. But the trade market is also booming. Here are three players that have been mentioned in trade rumors, featuring the odds that each of them will be traded.
Vlad Guerrero Jr.
The Toronto Blue Jays have oddly been linked to different trade rumors involving two of their homegrown stars, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.
For a team that is thinking big this winter, having their eyes on Shohei Ohtani, trading either player makes little sense. Toronto wants to win. Ohtani wants to win, and it’s one of the top criteria of where he will sign this winter. Trading Guerrero or Bichette is the opposite of doing that.
What the Blue Jays are likely doing is listening on any player of theirs in trade talks. It’s what all teams do to evaluate what options are available on the free-agent market. It does not mean either player will be traded. Instead, teams are checking on these players considering the lack of options on the hitting market, and the price to acquire Guerrero Jr. or Bichette will be sky-high.
Which is why a Guerrero trade should be considered highly unlikely. He’ll be in Toronto next year.
Odds: 0.5/10