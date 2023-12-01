MLB Insider: Grading the likelihood Vlad Guerrero Jr., Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow are traded
Trade rumors are rampant throughout Major League Baseball. Here are the chances three prominent players are moved this winter, via major-league sources.
Shane Bieber
While the odds of Guerrero being traded are slim, the same cannot be said for Bieber.
The free-agent pitching market, in the words of a few league sources, is “nuts.” The prices are sky-high and the fact that not-elite veteran arms are getting in upwards of $10 million have teams looking at alternative options.
That includes some low-risk, high-reward options in free agency. That also includes options on the trade market, including Dylan Cease and Shane Bieber.
The Guardians have an extensive history of trading players before having to pay them big contracts, evidenced by the Francisco Lindor, Trevor Bauer, Mike Clevinger, Carlos Carrasco and other trades. And Bieber, who is 28 and signed for two more seasons, will be an appealing trade target for teams considering he’s controllable, his past performance, and that he’s still arbitration eligible.
The odds of Bieber being traded aren’t as high as Cease or Tyler Glasnow, but there’s a real shot he’s traded.
Odds: 5/10