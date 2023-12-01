MLB Insider: Grading the likelihood Vlad Guerrero Jr., Shane Bieber, Tyler Glasnow are traded
Trade rumors are rampant throughout Major League Baseball. Here are the chances three prominent players are moved this winter, via major-league sources.
Tyler Glasnow
Now, for the name that has dominated trade rumors all offseason: Tyler Glasnow.
There is a very, very, very real chance that Glasnow is traded. The remaining one-year, $25 million left on his contract makes him a very difficult piece for the small-market Rays to keep and considering that they are highly unlikely to keep him, trading him has always been the most realistic option.
Glasnow is drawing interest from about a half dozen teams, maybe more, including the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, according to major-league sources. It’s unclear what the asking price is for Glasnow, but considering his past performance and ability to be a frontline starting pitcher, the Rays should get a nice return in exchange for the right-hander.
Glasnow is as good as gone. He will not be in Tampa Bay next year, barring an unforeseen development.
Odds: 9.8/10.