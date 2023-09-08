MLB Insider: What Walker Buehler's absence means for NL pennant race, and 3 Dodgers replacements
Walker Buehler is out for the 2023 season. Here's what it means for the Los Angeles Dodgers going forward, including three replacements this season.
Dodgers replacements for Walker Buehler: Emmet Sheehan
Stop me if you’ve heard this before: but Sheehan, 23, is another one of the Dodgers’ top pitching prospects.
His numbers this season, however, leave something to be desired. In nine outings (42.1 innings), he has a 5.31 ERA and a 36/21 strikeout-to-walk ratio. The command is something that he’ll need to harness if he wants to have a prominent role in the postseason. But the good news is that he has bounced back in recent outings, as he has allowed only three runs while striking out 14 and walking five batters his last three starts (13 innings).
It’s an unusual position for the Dodgers to be in entering the postseason. In recent years, they have had a group headlined by Kershaw, Urias, Buehler and others. But there is a very real shot that the latter two will not be part of the rotation this postseason while it’s unknown how effective Kershaw will be with decreased velocity.
The good news for the Dodgers, however, is that Buehler will be back in 2024. They’ll also have a battle tested young trio of high-upside arms, and that should only help them in 2024 and beyond. Just what it means for 2023 is unclear, and could leave them vulnerable against veteran lineups such as the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies.