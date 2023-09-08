MLB Insider: What Walker Buehler's absence means for NL pennant race, and 3 Dodgers replacements
Walker Buehler is out for the 2023 season. Here's what it means for the Los Angeles Dodgers going forward, including three replacements this season.
Dodgers replacements for Walker Buehler: Ryan Pepiot
Pepiot, 26, is another one of the Dodgers’ top prospects. He’s been up-and-down between Triple-A and the majors this season, but given the state of the team’s rotation, it appears he’s here to stay.
On Thursday, Pepiot showed not only why he belongs in the majors but deserves a spot in the playoff rotation. He took a perfect game into the seventh inning, allowing only one hit with three strikeouts in a gem against the Miami Marlins.
It improved his season numbers to a 0.86 ERA and an impressive 17/2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 innings. Perhaps most encouraging about that line is his improved command; just a season ago, he allowed 27 walks in 36.1 innings in the majors.
Unlike Miller, there are no workload concerns with Pepiot. He has only 43.2 innings under his belt between Triple-A and the majors, and should be a major contributor for the franchise this season.