MLB Insider: What Walker Buehler's absence means for NL pennant race, and 3 Dodgers replacements
Walker Buehler is out for the 2023 season. Here's what it means for the Los Angeles Dodgers going forward, including three replacements this season.
Dodgers replacements for Walker Buehler: Bobby Miller
With the rotation in taters, the Dodgers will rely on their young prospects to pitch meaningful innings down the stretch.
Miller, 24, headlines that group. In 17 outings (94.2 innings), he has produced a 3.80 ERA and an 84/26 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has consistently pitched deep into games this season, as his last five outings have gone at least six innings, including a seven inning, one-run outing against the Atlanta Braves in his most recent start on September 3.
Something to watch is Miller’s innings going forward. In the minors, he had never thrown over 112.1 innings in a season (he did so in 2022). Between Triple-A and the majors this season, he’s already accumulated 106 innings.
Will the Dodgers be mindful of his workload or will they let him continue to pitch six or seven innings? It’s unclear. But given the state of their rotation, they may not have a choice.