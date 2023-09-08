MLB Insider: What Walker Buehler's absence means for NL pennant race, and 3 Dodgers replacements
Walker Buehler is out for the 2023 season. Here's what it means for the Los Angeles Dodgers going forward, including three replacements this season.
All signs were pointing toward Walker Buehler not pitching in 2023 as he returns from Tommy John surgery. On Friday afternoon, the team confirmed that Buehler would not pitch this season, the latest blow in what has been a rough stretch for the Dodgers’ rotation.
The good news, however, is that Buehler did not have a setback. The team is just exercising an abundance of caution with their star right-hander and do not want to push him too hard too early.
As far as 2023, the Dodgers’ rotation is in trouble. Buehler will not be a solution. Julio Urias is away from the team and on administrative leave after he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence. Lance Lynn is struggling. Clayton Kershaw is pitching through left shoulder soreness and his velocity has decreased in recent outings. Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, meanwhile, are both on the mend.
It leaves the Dodgers’ rotation in a precarious position, and makes Eduardo Rodriguez’s decision to not accept a midseason trade to Los Angeles that much more important. And it will put these three pitchers into the spotlight.