MLB legend Darryl Strawberry posts emotional message after suffering heart attack
MLB legend Darryl Strawberry had a harrowing experience Monday night when he suffered a heart attack. After surviving this event, Strawberry took to Instagram to thank the medical staff at a St. Louis hospital.
By Curt Bishop
Monday night brought a scary experience for New York Mets legend Darryl Strawberry.
The former MLB star suffered a heart attack and was rushed to St. Joseph West Hospital in St. Louis.
Fortunately, the medical team was able to perform a procedure that brought Strawberry's heart to total restoration and saved his life.
Strawberry is now recovering, and he even took to Instagram to report that all was well after the procedure.
"Praising God for his amazing grace and loving mercy and saving my life this evening from a heart attack. I am so happy and honored to report all is well," Strawberry said in his post. "So thankful for the medical team and staff at St. Joseph West in Lake St. Louis for responding so quickly and bringing me through a stent-procedure that has brought my heart to total restoration. Your prayers are so absolutely appreciated as I continue to recover."
Fortunately, Strawberry appears to be okay. A heart attack is certainly a harrowing experience.
But the former Mets star is in good spirits and continues to recover.
During his career, Strawberry was a Rookie of the Year, an eight-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger, and a three-time World Series champion, winning a ring in 1986 with the Mets and two with the New York Yankees in 1996 and 1998.
He was inactive during the 1998 World Series while undergoing colon cancer treatment. Strawberry also dealt with drug and alcohol issues during his career.
Over the course of his career, Strawberry hit for a .259 average and popped 335 home runs while also posting a WAR of 42.2. He even drove in 1,000 runs and had an OPS of .862.
In addition to his time with the Mets and Yankees, he made brief stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.
Strawberry is also celebrating his 62nd birthday today. Hopefully, he can continue to recover and rest after last night's scary incident.